ED asks former Congress Minister to appear for interrogation on May 29

May 24, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked former Minister and Congress leader V. S Sivakumar to appear before it in Kochi for interrogation on May 29 in a case related to alleged money laundering as part of suspected accumulation of wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Mr. Sivakumar has been asked to appear before the agency at 11 a.m on Monday. The ED had earlier asked him to appear for interrogation on April 20. However, he did not turn up citing personal reasons.

The agency had initiated a probe based on a first information report filed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) against the former Health Minister on allegations of accumulating wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. The ED suspected that he had laundered money through the accumulation of wealth. It was also alleged that he had invested money through his benamis in various firms in the State and outside.

Mr. Sivakumar had earlier stated that the VACB had booked a case against him on the basis of a false complaint. The ED had later asked for certain details, including income statements, based on the case booked by the Vigilance. The details sought by the agency were submitted in due course, he said.