ED arrests two in Karuvannur coop. bank scam case

September 04, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday evening arrested P. Satheeshkumar and P.P. Kiran in connection with the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank corruption case.

It had been interrogating Mr. Kiran and Mr. Satheeshkumar for the past couple of days.

The arrest of the two accused assumes much political significance as the ED made the crucial move hours before the commencement of the polling in the Puthuppally Assembly byelection.

The two were arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency had followed up the First Information Report filed by the State police regarding the scam to book a case under the Act. It would be investigating the laundering of money, which is the proceeds of the crime.

Though the agency had issued notice to A.C. Moideen, a CPI (M) leader and former State Minister, twice, he had not turned up for interrogation. The agency will again issue a notice for Mr. Moideen. Incidentally, the investigation agency had raised the houses of five persons including that of Mr. Moideen, Mr. Kiran and Mr. Satheeshkumar a few days ago.

The CPI (M), which had apprehended a political backlash following the ED notice to Mr. Moideen, had organised a public protest meeting in Thrissur to declare solidarity with the beleaguered leader. The party may have enough reasons to worry about the arrest of Mr. Satheeshkumar as he is alleged to have maintained close ties with Mr. Moideen. The agency had also named Mr. Moideen as having played a major role in recommending the disbursement of illegal loans.

The agency had claimed in a communication that its investigations revealed that loans were disbursed by the bank manager through the agent in cash to non-member benamis by mortgaging properties of members without their knowledge. Such loans were issued on instructions of district-level leaders and committee members of certain political party, said the communication without naming the CPI(M).

It went on to state that many such benami loans were disbursed on the instructions of Mr. Moideen. The agency had also frozen the fixed deposits and bank accounts of Mr. Moideen and his wife following the raid.