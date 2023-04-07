ADVERTISEMENT

ED arrests K. T. Ramees

April 07, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Directorate of Enforcement arrested K.T. Ramees, an accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, the other day.

He was arrested by the agency in relation to the money laundering case booked following the registration of the gold smuggling case by the Customs. The National Investigation Agency too had arrested him in a related case.

Ramees and other accused, according to the investigation agencies, had smuggled gold through International Airport, Thiruvananthapuram, under the cover of a diplomatic channel. The ED may take him into custody on Monday for further interrogation.

 Swapna Suresh, M. Sivasankar and a few others were earlier arrested by the agency in this case.

