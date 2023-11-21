ED arrests Bhasurangan, son in Kandla bank fraud case

November 21, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested ousted CPI leader N. Bhasurangan and his son Akhil Jith in the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank fraud case on Tuesday night. The agency had questioned the father-son duo for around 10 hours on the day. The ED had questioned them last week too in the case. The agency also grilled the daughter of Mr. Bhasurangan. Raids were carried out at their houses and the bank. The arrested will be produced before court on Wednesday. The investigation is being carried out into the allegations that ₹101 crore was siphoned off from the bank between 2015 and 2021 when Mr. Bhasurangan was functioning as its president. The bank owed its depositors ₹173 crore even as it failed to realise some loans.

Mr. Bhasurangan was also expelled from Milma, the milk cooperative society after the ED began a probe into the allegations of financial fraud.

