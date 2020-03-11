Ecotourism spots closed, interviews called off

A Jayamadhavan, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Nature Study Centre, Kalady, said that Kaprikkattu Abhayaranyam, Panamkuzhi, Nedumbarachira, Nedumbassery Suvarnodyanam and the Mangalavanam bird sanctuary will remain closed till March 31 as part of the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory at Thrikkakara said the interviews for selection of trade apprentices slated to be held on March 11 and 12 have been cancelled. The Wonderla Kochi Amusement Park said it would suspend operations till March 20.
