Kochi

Economist Prof. K.K. George passes away

K.K. George
Special Correspondent KOCHI August 11, 2022 23:22 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 23:24 IST

Noted economist Prof. K.K. George, 82, died here on Thursday.

An expert in public finance and Centre-State financial relations, he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. Prof. George was the chairman of the Kochi-based Centre for Socio-Economic and Environmental Studies.

His book Limits to Kerala Model of Development had earned widespread appreciation. He studied at Union Christian College, Aluva, and Madras Christian College and secured his Ph.D from Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

He started his teaching career at Catholicate College at Pathanamthitta and retired as Director of the School of Management Studies at Cusat in 2000. He had worked as visiting fellow at the State Bank of India and the Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram.

Prof. George is survived by wife Sherly and three children. The funeral will be held on Friday.  

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled Prof. George’s death while recalling his contributions in the areas of Centre-State financial relations and the Kerala development model.

