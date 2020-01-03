Economic census gets under way in district

The seventh economic census got under way in the district on Friday.

It was kick started with collecting data from District Collector S. Suhas at his official residence. The details of all family members and their economic ventures are being collected as part of the census, which is being executed by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

CSC e- Governance Service India Limited under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has been entrusted with the census. Statistics of all ventures including in the agriculture and goods, services, production and distribution sectors are being collected.

Name, address, phone number, number of family members and details of economic activities are among the details being collected as part of the census. Digital platform is being used for data collection, validation, preparation of reports and propagation.

Sincymol Antony, Deputy Director, Economics and Statistics; K.M. Thahira, research officer, Economics and Statistics; G. Balagopal, senior statistical officer; Hain Michael, district manager, CSC e- Governance Service India Limited, and enumerators attended the inaugural function.