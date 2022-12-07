Eatery vandalised at Aluva

December 07, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

A fast food centre at Aluva was allegedly vandalised by miscreants after its owner declined to pay them money in the early hours of Wednesday.

The eatery along the national highway near the KSRTC garage was the one that came under the attack. According to owner Shakthivel, a man had turned up at the eatery around 1 a.m. and demanded ₹200 saying that his motorcycle has run out of fuel.

When Shakthivel, originally from Tamil Nadu but settled here since the age of 16, declined to pay money to the stranger, an attempt was made to manhandle him. Shakthivel then agreed to pay the money if the man shared his mobile number. This did not go down well with the man who allegedly gave vent to his ire by throwing away the food and other stuff in the eatery.

Scared, Shakthivel shut down the eatery and left. Shortly thereafter, the man allegedly came back and smashed the eatery. CCTV images of the incident are reportedly available.

A complaint has been lodged with the Aluva police.

A few months ago, another eatery in the neighbourhood had come under attack.