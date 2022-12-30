Eateries under the scanner in Fort Kochi

December 30, 2022 10:34 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Personnel of Kochi Corporation, and Health and Food Safety departments have been directed to intensify their inspection of eateries and other outlets in Fort Kochi in connection with the Cochin Carnival and New Year celebrations.

Vendors have been directed to remove their kiosks and pushcarts from footpaths while the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) section office in Fort Kochi has been directed to ensure street lights on all roads. Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has been directed to complete drain construction work, remove debris from footpaths, and repair damaged CCTVs, while the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) has been tasked with removing abandoned vehicles from the roadside. Parking will be permitted only in designated areas, while adequate number of bio-toilets have to be readied.

Inspection will also be intensified to curb drug peddling. Boats, ambulances, and fire tenders will be kept ready to meet any emergency situation. The help of the Navy and the Coast Guard would be sought if needed, it was decided at a meeting convened on Friday by K.J. Maxi, MLA. No explosives will be permitted to burn the ‘Pappanji’ in effigy. Floats that have controversial themes will not be permitted, it was decided.