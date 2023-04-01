ADVERTISEMENT

Eateries to be inspected to ensure all workers have health cards

April 01, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Health certificates for workers, especially those involved in cooking and serving food, certify that they do not suffer from contagious diseases and have no open wounds

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Health department along with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) representatives and health wings of local bodies will launch special inspections at eateries, restaurants, hotels, and facilities where food is cooked and supplied after the deadline set by the Health department for workers to obtain health cards expired on Friday.

The Health department had issued a circular on February 15, 2023, saying that all food outlets should be checked to see if workers had health cards.

FSSAI sources said the inspections would begin on Saturday, and a picture of compliance would emerge only after the checks were complete.

The department has warned of action against violators of cleanliness and health norms. Health certificates issued by registered medical practitioners for workers, especially those involved in cooking and serving food, certify that they do not suffer from contagious diseases or infections and have no open wounds.

The workers have also been instructed to get vaccinated against typhoid. Hotel and restaurant industry sources said the norms on health cards had been prevalent since the FSSAI Act came into existence in 2007. The only addition is the vaccination against typhoid. Hoteliers welcomed the move but said workers from other States appeared a little reluctant to get vaccinated. This was evident even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the sources added.

The frequency with which hotel workers ditch their jobs is also an issue that has to be addressed through measures such as universal health cards, they said.

The move to make health cards mandatory follows reports of frequent incidents of food poisoning in the State. Alarms went up in late December last year when a nurse at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital died after eating at a hotel.

Sources in the Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association said there were around 1,200 members in the association from the Kochi Corporation area, while there were nearly 4,500 members in Ernakulam district. Each hotel and food outlet employ eight people on an average. The association has been involved in organising camps and obtaining certificates for workers at frequent intervals, sources said.

