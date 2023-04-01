HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eateries to be inspected to ensure all workers have health cards

Health certificates for workers, especially those involved in cooking and serving food, certify that they do not suffer from contagious diseases and have no open wounds

April 01, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Health department along with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) representatives and health wings of local bodies will launch special inspections at eateries, restaurants, hotels, and facilities where food is cooked and supplied after the deadline set by the Health department for workers to obtain health cards expired on Friday.

The Health department had issued a circular on February 15, 2023, saying that all food outlets should be checked to see if workers had health cards.

FSSAI sources said the inspections would begin on Saturday, and a picture of compliance would emerge only after the checks were complete.

The department has warned of action against violators of cleanliness and health norms. Health certificates issued by registered medical practitioners for workers, especially those involved in cooking and serving food, certify that they do not suffer from contagious diseases or infections and have no open wounds.

The workers have also been instructed to get vaccinated against typhoid. Hotel and restaurant industry sources said the norms on health cards had been prevalent since the FSSAI Act came into existence in 2007. The only addition is the vaccination against typhoid. Hoteliers welcomed the move but said workers from other States appeared a little reluctant to get vaccinated. This was evident even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the sources added.

The frequency with which hotel workers ditch their jobs is also an issue that has to be addressed through measures such as universal health cards, they said.

The move to make health cards mandatory follows reports of frequent incidents of food poisoning in the State. Alarms went up in late December last year when a nurse at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital died after eating at a hotel.

Sources in the Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association said there were around 1,200 members in the association from the Kochi Corporation area, while there were nearly 4,500 members in Ernakulam district. Each hotel and food outlet employ eight people on an average. The association has been involved in organising camps and obtaining certificates for workers at frequent intervals, sources said.

Related Topics

food safety

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.