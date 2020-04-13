Easter celebrated without gaiety

Christians in Kochi joined their counterparts across the world on Sunday as they celebrated Easter without the usual gaiety.

Churches remained empty as the church hierarchy, led by bishops and priests, celebrated the Easter Mass and imparted blessings on the occasion recalling the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, and Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil of Varappuzha were among those who celebrated the Mass and imparted Easter blessings. Cardinal Alencherry’s Mass at the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica was live-streamed to the faithful.

Catholicos Baselios Thomas I of the Jacobite Syrian Church and Joseph Mar Gregorios, metropolitan trustee, had called for scaling down celebrations and gatherings in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Church gates remained locked as the Easter Mass was celebrated.

All church denominations had cancelled midnight Mass in view of restrictions imposed by the State government.

The church authorities had issued circulars ahead of the Holy Week from Palm Sunday on scaling down ceremonies. Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, and Good Friday observances were also conducted without gatherings by the faithful.