Ease of living survey in progress

As part of the Ease of Living Index Assessment 2019, and Municipal Performance Index Assessment, a citizen perception survey is being conducted to asses the perception of citizens with respect to the quality of life in their cities.
This survey is being conducted both online and offline. The survey started on January 6 and will continue till February 29.
Website
The survey website can be accessed at https://eol2019.org/citizenfeedback.
