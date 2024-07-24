Earthmover, tipper used for ‘illegal’ quarrying seized in Ernakulam

The Kothamangalam police on Wednesday seized an earthmover and a tipper that were allegedly used for illegal quarrying and sand mining.

The activities were being carried out on the pretext of the construction of a plywood company in Ward 17 of Nellikkuzhi panchayat. Quarrying and sand mining were being done without permission from the authorities, the police said.

The police registered a case against the landowner under the Explosives Act. The seized earthmover and the tipper were handed over to the Mining and Geology department.

Forcible money collection

The Aluva police arrested a man on charge of forcible money collection from a toddy shop near the railway station.

The arrested is Faisal, 34, of NAD in Aluva. He had been jailed for eight months for ransacking a shop near the railway square. Steps have been initiated for invoking the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused. He was produced in court and remanded.

Arrested for stabbing

The Njarakkal police arrested a man on charge of stabbing his friend. The arrested is Anoop, 34, of Njarakkal. The alleged incident took place last Sunday. The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital.