KOCHI

12 January 2021 23:29 IST

The Ernakulam DTPC has deployed an earth mover to clean garbage from the Fort Kochi beach, following instructions from Kerala Tourism. The Fort Kochi Heritage Conservation Society had deployed an earth mover for five days in December to clean garbage from the beach. The DTPC and the society have each deployed 12 personnel to clean the beach daily.

