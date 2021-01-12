Kochi

Earth mover deployed to clean beach

The Ernakulam DTPC has deployed an earth mover to clean garbage from the Fort Kochi beach, following instructions from Kerala Tourism. The Fort Kochi Heritage Conservation Society had deployed an earth mover for five days in December to clean garbage from the beach. The DTPC and the society have each deployed 12 personnel to clean the beach daily.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2021 11:29:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/earth-mover-deployed-to-clean-beach/article33561843.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY