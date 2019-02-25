Early Cabinet nod sought for FACT revival package

Save FACT Action Committee, a combine of trade unions at the public sector fertilizer company, has said that despite the company putting up a great performance in production and productivity it was under threat of closure and that a revival package, now under the consideration of the Union government, must be approved at the earliest.

An appeal to the government said that with the general election around the corner, it was imperative that the Union Cabinet approved the revival package so that the company is able to stand on its feet once again. The Union Department of Fertilizers has submitted a revival package for the approval of the Cabinet. The proposals include financial restructuring of the company.

The action committee will organise a hunger strike demanding the implementation of a revival package for the company and to press the government for speedy Cabinet approval for the proposals for revival.

The hunger strike is being organised in front of the Gandhi statue at the Rajendra Maidan on Tuesday, said a press release. More than 500 volunteers will participate in the strike.