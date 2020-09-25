e-training for prosecutors conducted

KOCHI

25 September 2020 23:53 IST

An e-prosecution training for the prosecutors and police officers of the district was organised on Friday.

Baburajan Parammel, Director of Prosecution (Administration), Kerala, inaugurated the programme which was jointly organised by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), New Delhi, and the Directorate of Prosecution, Kerala.

P.V. Raju, the State coordinator of the centre and P.C. Jayakumar, technical director, NIC, led the sessions.

Advertising

Advertising

T.A. Nahas, Deputy Director of Prosecution, Ernakulam, presided over the function.