e-training for prosecutors conducted

An e-prosecution training for the prosecutors and police officers of the district was organised on Friday.
Baburajan Parammel, Director of Prosecution (Administration), Kerala, inaugurated the programme which was jointly organised by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), New Delhi, and the Directorate of Prosecution, Kerala.
P.V. Raju, the State coordinator of the centre and P.C. Jayakumar, technical director, NIC, led the sessions.
T.A. Nahas, Deputy Director of Prosecution, Ernakulam, presided over the function.
