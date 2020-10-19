E. Sreedharan inspects Palarivattom flyover work

Three spans on Vyttila side of structure have been dismantled

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Principal Advisor E. Sreedharan on Monday inspected the Palarivattom flyover site, where work is progressing to dismantle and rebuild the structure. It was his first visit to the site after the work began earlier this month.

He discussed various aspects of dismantling the concrete deck, girders and pier caps of the structure that developed cracks shortly after its inauguration in 2016. He also discussed designs of the components that would be rebuilt atop the existing pillars by DMRC. The metro agency intends to strengthen the pillars using concrete wrapping.

Three spans on the Vyttila side of the flyover, comprising a total of 18 girders, have been dismantled till Monday. Another four girders are slated for dismantling on Monday or Tuesday night. Work to dismantle spans on the Edappally side will begin shortly, it is learnt.