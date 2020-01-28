E-governance remains a non-starter in city

While the State government had set a six-month deadline in late July last for the Kochi Corporation to make all e-governance facilities available, no progress has been made in that direction though the deadline is around the corner.

The minutes of a meeting convened by A. C. Moideen, Minister for Local Self-Government, with corporation officials and representatives of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in July last have remained incomplete for the past six months, resulting in the delay.

It was decided at the meeting to quantify the work that TCS had completed and to identify whatever was still to be integrated into the e-governance system. For this, two TCS officials were to be appointed and their salaries footed by the corporation. But this crucial point was left out of the minutes.

The company’s contract had expired in 2017, after which it was given an extension for a year to complete the work. After the extension expired, the company provided marginal support as agreed to in the contract till February 2019, and then withdrew its officials from the corporation. Without a continuing contract, the appointments of officials could be made only on the basis of the minutes of the meeting and TCS had asked for the decision to be included in the minutes, a corporation official said.

“The corporation had agreed to pay the salaries of the two TCS officials and a decision to pay an amount less than ₹50,000 was decided at the meeting,” Mayor Soumini Jain said. “Soon after the meeting, we had sent a letter to the Minister and the Additional Chief Secretary to include these details in the minutes but have received no response yet,” she said.

The last letters addressed to the Minister and the Additional Chief Secretary with regard to e-governance were sent in November last. An earlier request to the Government was sent in September, said an official.

Additional Chief Secretary T. K. Jose said that he had not yet received a letter to include the decision in the minutes. According to a senior corporation official, the communication may not have reached its intended recipient.

Only when the TCS officials are appointed can a new work order be issued to the company. The registration of birth, death and marriage, town hall bookings, grievance applications and the corporation’s online portal have been prepared and are available online, but are of little use until existing data is merged with the system.

Software updation

“Since the software was developed in 2011, some updation is required. Further, the Information Kerala Mission (IKM) had digitised records at the corporation till 2015,” said the official. “The data available with IKM has not been entirely merged with the data TCS began to handle from 2015 onwards. Data from a few years prior to 2015 is not available to us yet. This means that making corrections in birth or other certificates prepared before 2015 is difficult”.

While births, deaths and marriages can be registered online, a certificate with the registrar’s signature cannot be downloaded as digital signatures are not available. Still, certificates have to be obtained from the corporation office, where long queues persist.

The company claims to have prepared all 22 modules they were supposed to offer, but modules like the property and professional taxes, and trade licence issuance are not available online yet, the official said.

As per the decision taken at the meeting, the corporation has appointed an IT officer and hardware network officer who took charge in November last. However, they are largely helpless, till TCS steps in to release the remaining modules and fix the glitches in the existing ones.

A report prepared by the IT officer on the technical and hardware issues that the e-governance system is currently facing is likely to be addressed at the next council meeting.

Since the project’s inception in 2011, the corporation has paid ₹4.79 crore to the company out of the total project cost of ₹8.1 crore.