e-governance: Kochi Corporation council approves switch to IKM

In what might be the first step in years towards resuscitating its e-governance system, the Kochi Corporation has decided to hand over the implementation of the project to Information Kerala Mission (IKM).

Approval from the State government would be sought before IKM is approached to handle the matter, said Mayor Soumini Jain. IKM’s services will be available at no additional cost to the corporation. But she pointed out that a technical expert might have to be appointed to deal with the change in format that the existing data might have to undergo, since the services of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which had prepared the three presently functioning modules, are no longer available.

“Data is stored differently on TCS and IKM softwares, but the challenges of migration of existing data can be overcome. Since most people come to the corporation for fresh services, an immediate move to IKM will benefit them,” said Rahul R., Corporation Secretary.

Corruption alleged

LDF councillors accused the ruling front of corruption and staged a walkout from the council meeting demanding a vigilance inquiry into the matter. The corporation had provided a user acceptance certificate and paid ₹4.9 crore to TCS without much to show for it, said LDF parliamentary party secretary V.P. Chandran. “In a massive failure, the corporation was not able to monitor the delivery of the modules that TCS had promised,” said Poornima Narayan, chairperson, standing committee for education.

Countering the claims, Ms. Jain said that the payments were made after requisite approvals were obtained from the council. When placed before the council for its approval earlier, no objection was raised over these payments, she said.

The process of setting up a new e-governance system was initiated back in 2008 under the central government’s Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) scheme, replacing a basic IKM system that had been functioning then, Ms. Jain added.