E-cargo vehicles launched in Kochi

Electric cargo vehicles will now be used to deliver goods, including vegetables, food, and cooking gas in the city.

Eighteen e-vehicles, including 12 pick-up autorickshaws, were launched on Thursday at a function organised by the Kochi Corporation. They were launched as part of a project of the civic body implemented in association with ICLEI Local Government for Sustainability, under the eco-logistics programme. The programme aims at promoting sustainable and ecofriendly modes of cargo transport in cities.

Kerala High Court judge Devan Ramachandran launched the vehicles.

The Corporation bore 40% of the cost of the vehicles, and the owners chipped in with the beneficiary share for owning them. The civic body plans to launch three more electric vehicles shortly for distribution of food cooked under the Samridhi subsidised food programme. Three women would be trained for operating the vehicles, said a communication from the Corporation.

The civic body had announced its plan to make Kochi an e-mobility city in its 2022-23 annual budget. The launching of e-vehicles was a significant step towards fulfilling the announcement and promoting an ecofriendly mode of goods transportation, the communication added.

Mayor M. Anilkumar presided over the function. Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya was the chief guest.