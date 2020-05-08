e-autos for Kochi: union leaders, drivers meet experts online

In an apt example of overcoming lockdown and coordinating work from home, all 15 director board members of Ernakulam Jilla Autorickshaw Drivers’ Co-operative Society (EJADCS), which comprises trade union leaders and drivers from six unions, were huddled online at their houses on Friday, interacting with experts from abroad and within India on a host of aspects related to procuring e-autorickshaws in Kochi.

The major take away from the online interaction was that many of them created their first email ids, purchased their first smartphones and downloaded the relevant application to facilitate this. This was their first stepping stone into digital communication, thus overcoming restrictions posed by COVID-19, said Swapna Ann Wilson, technical expert with the SMART Sustainable Urban Transport (SUT) unit of GIZ, a German NGO. The NGO has been associating with the Kochi Municipal Corporation (KMC) as part of Indo-German technical cooperation.

The online interaction comes in the wake of Kochi introducing a pilot fleet of a dozen e-autos in the city in 2019. The lockdown affected the rollout of another 250 e-autos in the city, although a few arrived here. Apart from readying tenders to procure e-autos, Friday’s virtual training for stakeholders of the cooperative society covered aspects like institutional strengthening of society, technical aspects of purchase, legal aspects of the Cooperative Societies Act, decision making and procedures to avail of loans, said an official who is associated with the inter-governmental initiative.

The society’s board members expressed interest to learn from similar initiatives in other countries and in Coimbatore and Bhubaneshwar. The next online interaction has been scheduled for Tuesday, when representatives of Mahindra, Kinetic Green, Piaggio and Volta too would join in.

“In this, the e-auto manufactures will present their vehicle technology, cost and specifications. The idea is to maintain the momentum of the projects planned by auto society, despite the COVID-19 disruption,” Ms. Swapna said.