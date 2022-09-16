e-autorickshaws to collect non-biodegradable waste in Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat

Doorstep collection to start in October

Doorstep collection to start in October

Vadavucode-Puthencruz grama panchayat is going the green way by deploying two e-autorickshaws for doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste from households.

The idea is to save fuel and reduce pollution. As many as 32 Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members are involved.

“The decision to buy e-vehicles was taken after the panchayat had to incur expenditure for taking vehicles on rent to collect waste and to transport it to the material collection facility at Vadayambathumala. The two e-autorickshaws cost us around ₹4 lakh,” said Soniya Murugesan, panchayat president.

The 16 wards have been divided into two blocks of eight wards each to facilitate a smooth collection process using e-vehicles. Ms. Murugesan said HKS members would be trained in riding e-autorickshaws. “Their earnings will go up with savings on driver cost and fuel. The low maintenance cost of e-vehicles is an added attraction,” she said.

The collection process will start in October as e-autorickshaws require a design change similar to pickup vans for collection of non-biodegradable waste.

Despite such efforts, the panchayat continues to dump biodegradable waste generated in wards at the Brahmapuram yard of the Kochi Corporation. Incidentally, no concrete measure has been taken yet to either decentralise biodegradable waste management or find an alternative solution rather than transporting the waste to Brahmapuram.