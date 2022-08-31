E-autorickshaws to be launched in Kochi

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 31, 2022 02:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 18 electric autorickshaws will hit Kochi roads on September 1.

The vehicles will be distributed at a function to be held at the Ernakulam Town hall at 5 p.m. on the day. Devan Ramachandran, Judge, Kerala High Court, will launch the vehicles, said a communication issued by Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The vehicles are being launched as part of the project to make Kochi an e-mobility city, said the communication.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Three such vehicles will be used for distribution food produced at the subsided food distribution project of the Kochi Corporation next month. Three women are being trained to drive the vehicles, the civic authorities said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app