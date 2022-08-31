E-autorickshaws to be launched in Kochi

As many as 18 electric autorickshaws will hit Kochi roads on September 1.

The vehicles will be distributed at a function to be held at the Ernakulam Town hall at 5 p.m. on the day. Devan Ramachandran, Judge, Kerala High Court, will launch the vehicles, said a communication issued by Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The vehicles are being launched as part of the project to make Kochi an e-mobility city, said the communication.

Three such vehicles will be used for distribution food produced at the subsided food distribution project of the Kochi Corporation next month. Three women are being trained to drive the vehicles, the civic authorities said.