Kochi

E-auto feeder service soon, says Mayor

The Kochi Corporation and Smart Sut GIZ (Integrated sustainable urban transport systems for smart cities - German Society for International Cooperation) will jointly launch an e-auto feeder service in Kochi, Mayor M. Anilkumar has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the office of Ernakulam District Autorickshaw Drivers Cooperative Society at Revenue Tower here. Society president M.B. Syamendabhadran presided over the function, while GIZ deputy project director Laghu Parashar gave the keynote address. Enforcement RTO Shaji Madhavan launched a promotional video of the society’s app AuSa on the occasion.

The function also saw funds pooled in by employees of the Ernakulam RTO office being handed over to family members of M.B. Thampy, an autorickshaw driver who met with an accident and died after his BP shot up, soon after he took an accident victim to a hospital in Maradu in his vehicle.

