Dysfunctional street lights in Kochi a nightmare; CSML to replace damaged cables

With most of the LED street lights that were installed in Edapally-Aroor NH 66 Bypass and other arterial roads dysfunctional due to old and damaged cables, the CSML is in the process of replacing 40,400 street lights in the city and West Kochi with LED lights has sought Kochi Corporation’s formal nod to replace the faulty cables as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation had blamed among others, holes dug as part of median-beautification works by NHAI a year ago on the NH Bypass, as among the reasons for the cables suffering damage, rendering even the newly-installed LED lights dysfunctional. The CSML has so far replaced 14,000 old street lights with LED lights having more lumen, at the rate of 300 to 350 lights per day.

The EDRAAC, Vyttila Vikasana Samity and numerous NGOs had flagged the issue of dysfunctional street lights on arterial roads and at junctions in and around Kochi. Expressing dismay at pedestrians and motorists having a harrowing time wading through ill-lit and dark roads and junctions in the city, T.N. Pratapan, Secretary of Vyttila Vikasana Samity said that this has also been providing a safe cover for people to dump garbage on roads and other public spaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The worst part is that Vyttila— the biggest junction in Kerala, is pitch dark due to dysfunctional street lights, and the sole high-mast light. The area beneath the Vyttila flyover and the underpass beneath the pair of overbridges too is dark. The Kochi Corporation and PWD must install lights backed by a timer system so that they automatically turn on at dusk,” Mr. Pratapan said.

Responding to the concerns, Mayor M. Anilkumar said that he, being a Director Board member of CSML, spearheaded the initiative to replace old street lights across the city with LED ones, to ensure that streets are better lit and to save on Kochi Corporation’s power bills. “The NH Bypass would have been better lit, but for the cables suffering damage. The Corporation will swiftly react to the proposal for a change of scope of the tender that was awarded to replace the 40,400 street lights so that damaged cables too can be restored,” he said.

Sources in CSML said that efforts are underway to ready an estimate for the cable repair works. Discussions were also held with KSEB officials on sourcing power. The project to replace street lights has been affected by among others, the rainy weather and too many overhead cables pulled atop electric posts. The replacement works are however expected to be completed by October, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.