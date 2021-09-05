KochiKochi 05 September 2021 21:58 IST
DYFI to hold relay satyagraha
The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Ernakulam block committee, will organise a relay satyagraha on September 6,7,8, and 10 in front of the BSNL office near the Boat Jetty in protest against the hike in fuel price, rise in unemployment and the Centre’s alleged refusal to provide adequate vaccines.
It will be held by following the COVID protocol. DYFI former president C.N. Mohanan will inaugurate the satyagraha, according to a press release.
