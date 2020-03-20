DYFI to distribute sanitisers

Democratic Youth Federation of India activists making hand sanitisers to be given for free at the Ernakulam General Hospital in Kochi on Thursday.

KOCHI

20 March 2020 02:37 IST

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Ernakulam block committee is distributing hand sanitisers it has prepared as part of its efforts to contribute to the “Break the Chain” campaign. The sanitisers will be distributed free of cost on Monday in and around the General Hospital, the Girls Higher Secondary School, the District Court, police stations and Cochin Shipyard.

The committee has also set up 43 hand wash facilities around the city.

