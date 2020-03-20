KochiKOCHI 20 March 2020 02:37 IST
Comments
DYFI to distribute sanitisers
Updated: 20 March 2020 02:37 IST
The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Ernakulam block committee is distributing hand sanitisers it has prepared as part of its efforts to contribute to the “Break the Chain” campaign. The sanitisers will be distributed free of cost on Monday in and around the General Hospital, the Girls Higher Secondary School, the District Court, police stations and Cochin Shipyard.
The committee has also set up 43 hand wash facilities around the city.
More In Kochi
Read more...