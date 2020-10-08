DYFI takes out march against Cheranalloor SI

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the Cheranalloor police station against the alleged assault of a petitioner by the sub inspector.

The alleged incident involving sub inspector K.R. Rupesh took place in front of the station on Tuesday night when one George Augustine aka Joy turned up with his family reportedly to lodge a petition about the receipt of threatening calls.

The calls, Mr. Joy alleged, was by those who he had named in a previous petition in connection with an incident in which his mini lorry was set on fire around one-and-a-half months ago and against whom Mr. Rupesh didn’t take any action.

“When I turned up to lodge the petition, the sub inspector kicked me and my 14-year-old daughter also got kicked in the abdomen when she along with my wife tried to cover me. We are now undergoing treatment at a hospital at Manjumal,” he alleged.

Mr. Rupesh, however, shot down these allegations and instead accused Mr. Joy of verbally abusing him under the influence of alcohol and even trying to assault him when attempts were made to arrest him. He said that the petitioner was a known troublemaker and wanted the police to take action against those he had named in connection with the incident involving the vehicle though there was no evidence to back up those allegations. Mr. Rupesh attributed the protest against him by DYFI to his resistance to cede to political pressures.

DYFI has lodged a petition against the sub inspector to the State Women’s Commission, the State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights and the Police Complaints Authority seeking his suspension from service pending inquiry.

“We have had lodged similar petitions against his high-handedness with his superior authorities in the past,” said P.J. Paulson, secretary, DYI Ernakulam block committee.

‘Baseless allegations’

Cheranalloor Station House Officer N.R. Jose said that the petitioner’s allegation of assault was baseless and that in fact, he had blocked the exit of the sub inspector and verbally abused him under the influence of alcohol. “At that point, we attempted to arrest him, which he resisted with the help of two of his aides. Since women police were not present, we let him go as his family was also there.

His daughter wasn't assaulted as alleged but she fell down probably on being petrified after witnessing the mele,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against the petitioner and his acquaintances.

invoking IPC Sections 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) 506 (criminal intimidation) 294b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place).