DYFI protests against alleged destruction of food packets in Thrikkakara

A sit-in staged in front of the offices of the municipal chairperson and the chairman of the Welfare Standing Committee

October 18, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
DYFI activists in Thrikkakara took out a protest march to the municipal office on Wednesday protesting against what they alleged was destruction of food packets meant for distribution among the poor.

Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

Members of the DYFI unit in Thrikkakara took out a protest march to the Thrikkakara municipal office on Wednesday in protest against what they alleged was destruction of food packets meant to be distributed to the poor. They staged a sit-in in front of the offices of the municipal chairperson and the chairman of the Welfare Standing Committee.

DYFI State secretariat member Meenu Sukumaran inaugurated the protest. Block president Hakkim Aliyar presided. K.B. Sooraj, P.B. Deepak Kumar, M.M. Sajith, Vishnu Venugopal, and Vishnu G. Menon were among those who spoke.

The protesters alleged that the municipal authorities had failed to honour their promise to keep the food packets safe. The assurance was given after a protest on Tuesday by the CPI(M) councillors.

