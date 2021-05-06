DYFI flays criticism of govt.’s move to impose lockdown

Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) presented a symbolic noose to Raju P. Nair, president of Mulanthuruthy block panchayat, after he criticised the government’s decision to impose lockdown from May 8 to May 16.

Reacting to the Facebook post by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the proposed lockdown, Mr. Nair said the government should include a ‘noose’ in the food kit. “I am not against lockdown, but the government should infuse money into [the] hands of people before going for a lockdown,” he wrote. Mr. Nair is the general secretary of the Ernakulam District Congress Committee.

DYFI activists belonging to the north zone committee at Udayamperoor kept a noose in front of Mr. Nair’s residence as a mark of protest against his post. “A kit was not kept, as the government would definitely provide it,” they said.

Mr. Nair recalled that the livelihood of thousands was affected by the nationwide lockdown last year. Any lockdown should be accompanied by financial aid to the affected people, he said.