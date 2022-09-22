Dutch team visits flood-prone areas in Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

A Dutch delegation conducted studies in city areas that usually get inundated during rain.

The study was carried out at the behest of the Kochi Corporation to devise an effective flood management system and develop a drainage master plan for the city.

The delegation consisted of Luit-Jan Dijkhuis of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, Paul van Meel, water management expert, and Nishi Chandra Pant, Senior Policy Officer, Netherlands Embassy, New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team inspected the Thevara-Perandoor canal near the Thevara market and Konthuruthi as well as places near the Anathurithy bridge and the sub station of the Kerala State Electricity Board near Kadavanthra. They also covered the Panampilly Nagar area.

The team shared its insights with Mayor M. Anilkumar. Venu Rajamani, Special Officer of the State government in New Delhi, District Collector Dr. Renu Raj, and officials of the Irrigation department and the Corporation took part in the discussion.