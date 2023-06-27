During Reading Week, a first visit to the library for students of Ernakulam Govt. LP School

June 27, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Devananda, a Class 4 student of Government Lower Primary School, Ernakulam, was on the lookout for a book written by Vaikom Muhammed Basheer as she went around Ernakulam Public Library on Tuesday.

And then she found Aanavariyum Ponkurishum, one of the many popular works of Basheer. She names the late author as her favourite though she has never read any of his works. “But I have heard that his books are really funny,” reasoned Devananda about her choice.

It was her first visit to a library as it was for many among her 40 friends from Class 4. The visit was undertaken as part of the ongoing Reading Week celebrations at the school.

Aaradhya Biju loved everything about the library. “I have only read a story about an ox abandoned in the forest. But now I want to read poems,” she said.

Akshaya Lakshmi has been to a local library in her neighbourhood once before and had even borrowed a book. But she never had a membership, which she plans to take now. “I love to read moral stories,” she said.

While students from upper primary and high school sections had been on a similar library visit in the past, it was the first time that students from the lower primary classes were undertaking such a visit, said Sabu Jacob C.J., school headmaster.

“Students were split into three batches and were taken around various sections of the library guided by the staff. They were more interested in books that appealed to their age group. Some of them even asked for horror story books,” said Teresa C. Joseph, one of the three teachers who accompanied the students.

K.P. Ajith Kumar, library secretary, said students were allowed to move freely through the library even as they were told about the various aspects of a library from the arrangement of books to the range of topics covered by the reference section and its purpose.