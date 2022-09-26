Durbar Hall ground may be opened to public by November 1

Renovation work in progress at Durbar Hall ground in the city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The Durbar Hall ground, which was in a state of disrepair, is expected to be opened to public after renovation by November 1, official sources said.

Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) is renovating the space and the walkway-cum-parking area around it as part of its ongoing project to improve open spaces in the city. Renovation work and improvement of lighting were overdue in the ground that is owned by the Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council.

Fresh paver blocks are being laid in the parking space-cum-walkway, while the stage will be renovated and paintings done on either side. Lights too will be added, they said.