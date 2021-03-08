Duo script success story in aquaculture

CMFRI to honour fisheries entrepreneurs at Women’s Day celebrations today

Raji George and Smija M.B. have shown exceptional grit to become successful fisheries entrepreneurs. While Raji from Angamaly scripted success in integrated farming, Smija, an engineering diploma holder from Moothakunnam, chose cage fish farming as her profession.

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will honour them at the Women’s Day celebrations at the institute on Monday, said a communication here.

Ms. George started her entrepreneurial initiative by establishing a fish farm named Anna Aqua Farm in a defunct quarry near Angamaly after receiving training from CMFRI and Krishi Vigyan Kendra under the institute.

Besides fish farming, she runs Anna Agro Farm, which focuses on organic vegetable cultivation. She also undertakes fodder cultivation and runs an incubator for chicks and a poultry farm for chicks, ducks, and quails.

In eight cages in a deep quarry, Ms. George raises fish varieties like gift tilapia, catla, cat fish, rohu, mrigal, and dam gold. She also cultivates vegetables without using chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

Ms. Smija started her activity by establishing a cage fish farming unit in the Periyar with technical guidance from CMFRI. She expanded the business through the participation of other women in her locality. She now leads a self-help group named Periyar Activity Group.

Her leadership skills helped her popularise cage farming in the locality, and she made a huge impact, with many women forming self-help groups and launching cage fish farming ventures, the communication added.