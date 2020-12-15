Duo on cycle expedition to promote tourism

India Tourism on Monday felicitated a pair of young women who began their bicycle expedition from Poovar on December 7 with the aim of visiting 17 tourism destinations across Kerala, to promote the tourism sector in the State during the testing times.
The bicycle enthusiasts, Parvathy and Meera, reached Kochi on Monday, as part of their tour titled “Wonder of Kerala - by Charlies Angels,” as part of the expedition promoted by India Tourism’s Kochi regional office. Travel and trade association stakeholders were present at the function to felicitate them.
Their mission comes at a time when the travel and tourism industry is passing through a crucial stage. Their aimed at creating awareness among guests that the tourism sector in Kerala is open and that destinations and hotels are safe to visit. Above all, they want to convey to the world that Kerala is safe for women travellers.
The Union Tourism Ministry had launched “Dekho Apna Desh,” an initiative urging people to travel within India, to give a boost to domestic tourism.
All through their expedition, the duo received cheers and rousing reception from people. The highlights of their expedition are being captured by Vinu Vidyadharan, ad-film director and his crew members. A host of organisations, including Kerala Travel Mart, are supporting the initiative.
