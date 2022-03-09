Duo accused of theft at temple in Kochi arrested

Luck ran out for two migrant workers accused of breaking into a temple after suspicious residents detained and handed them over to the police.

Muhammed Sanu, 25, from Delhi, and Muhammed Onekhan, 25, from Tripura, who have been living at Eloor doing casual jobs, are accused of breaking into three offering boxes at a temple at Mupathadam, besides damaging two CCTVs. “Since the festival season was nearly over, and the temple authorities removed offerings from the boxes, the duo could make away with just around ₹4,000,” said Binanipuram Inspector V.R. Sunil.

The police had passed the CCTV images of the accused to neighbouring police stations. “People turned suspicious after they approached local traders at Pathalam for converting coins into currencies and alerted us. But by the time we rushed there, they had left. However, shortly thereafter, they were detained by local residents at a different place and handed over to us,” said Rajesh R., Inspector, Eloor.

The accused were handed over to the Binanipuram police.