Dunlin, a Near Threatened species, spotted during Kerala Bird Race

Dunlin, a small shorebird with a droopy bill, which is facing threat to its survival, was among the 192 avian species spotted during the recently held Kochi edition of the Kerala Bird Race.

The Red List of Threatened Species prepared by the International Union for Conservation of Nature has upgraded the threat level of the species to Near Threatened in 2024 from Least Concern in 2023. The species is often found in large flocks on mudflats and beaches, according to the available scientific information on the species. Dunlin was spotted at the Puthuvype beach by birders K. K. Krishnakumar, Alen Alex, and V. Ranjith.

The annual event saw the number of individual birds dropping to nearly half when compared to the previous year. This year, 4,885 individual birds were counted by nearly 100 avian enthusiasts against the 187 species and 8,639 individual birds of 2023. Birders were quick to add that the fall in numbers as identified in one event could not be taken as an indicator of the trend in bird population. The population trends can be arrived at only through long-term and persistent observations, wildlife experts said.

The annual exercise coordinated by the Cochin Natural History Society, in association with the Kerala Agricultural University (Forestry College) and the State Forest and Wildlife department, covered around 100 locations in Kochi and the central Kerala region. Around 25 teams participated, according to a communication.

The other prominent species that were spotted during the event are Red Avadavat, Blue-faced Malkoha, Banded Bay Cuckoo, Broad-billed Sandpiper, Little Stint, Eurasian Sparrow Hawk and Spot-bellied Eagle-Owl. The birders also recorded the presence of the Mongolian Short-toed Lark, Rosy Starling, Tickell’s Blue Flycatcher, Richard’s Pipit, Tree Pipit and Brown Fish Owl.

Indhu Vijayan, Conservator of Forests, (Social Forestry) Central Region, was the chief guest.

Jose T. Mathew, former head of Forest Forces, West Bengal, K. G. Dilip, Vishnupriyan Kartha, Ginu George, Jai P. Jacob, Premchand Reghuvaran, Mukundan Kizhakkemadham, and K.V. Santhosh Kumar spoke.

The event is planned as an outreach programme for introducing children and youngsters to birdwatching, the organisers said.