Dug-up roads to make life hell for motorists during rains

Public ire is mounting against the Kochi Corporation and the Public Works Department (PWD) since they have not begun concerted efforts to repair roads that were dug up by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), although the monsoon is less than a week away.

On their part, both KWA and KSEB failed to complete pipe and cable-laying works in a time-bound manner. The KWA has not completed trenching in places such as Ponnurunni, Thammanam, and many other parts of the city. Neither agency has temporarily restored roads to ensure safety of road users.

EDRAAC shocked

“Never in recent memory have so many crucial city roads been trenched and left unattended by KWA and KSEB,” said A. Ajithkumar, executive committee member of Ernakulam District Residents’ Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC).

Ever since work began in the latter half of 2018, the KWA had assured that it will complete the laying of 500-mm pipelines under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme in the Kadavanthra-Ponnurunni-Thammanam corridor by January 2019.

It is shocking that the agency has been unable to do so till June despite traffic snarls and accidents. Once rains begin, the dug-up roads will make commuting a nightmarish affair, he said.

The reopening of schools and colleges the coming week will further worsen chaos on roads.

The inordinate delay in completing pipe and cable-laying works and that contractors are not being held accountable point to the fact that there is a deep nexus between unscrupulous officials and contractors. Proper supervision by officials would have sped up works, Mr. Ajithkumar said.

Earlier, EDRAAC and a host of NGOs had demanded that the PWD and the Corporation award road-repair works before the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections took effect since KWA had deposited funds to restore roads in advance. But this did not happen.

“We cannot afford to permit so much of delay and apathy by government agencies. Side roads will shortly be dug up for laying LPG pipelines. Either the push-through technology must be adopted or ducts should be laid alongside roads to carry pipelines and cables. This will prevent the need to trench them,” Mr. Ajithkumar said.

Responding to the pathetic condition of most roads in the city, District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla, who also heads the District Road Safety Committee and Regional Transport Authority (RTA), said that he had been following this up with the departments concerned.

A KWA official associated with AMRUT works admitted that there was delay in completing pipe-laying works.

Trenching can be avoided if there are dedicated ducts for pipelines and other utilities, he said.