DTPC to source CSR funds to restore Fort Kochi beach

March 11, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

With the world-famous Fort Kochi beach and the walkway that runs along it crying for upkeep, tourism stakeholders are banking on corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to restore the beach that saw the footprints of all the three colonial powers and traders from afar over the past centuries.

District tourism promotion councils (DTPCs) had been vested with the task of sourcing CSR funds in order to improve tourism infrastructure in different locales. Based on this, Ernakulam DTPC is executing urgent repair and restoration of the Folklore Cultural Theatre in Fort Kochi, using ₹10-lakh CSR fund of Cochin Shipyard Limited. The work is in its last leg.

Such funds could similarly be sourced from other PSUs as well, to tidy Fort Kochi and other beaches that woo tourists in large numbers to Ernakulam district, tourism sources said.

A ₹5-crore project of the DTPC to renovate/restore popular beaches like Fort Kochi, Kuzhuppilly, Cherai and Munambam in the district had to be wound up, following objections raised over alleged violation of coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms. Subsequently, the agency submitted a revised ₹3.50-crore project report, for which funds are expected to be allotted in the forthcoming fiscal. The CSR funds would be a value addition and would help develop more tourism infrastructure, they added.

Tourists, hospitality stakeholders and agencies like DTPC and Fort Kochi Heritage Conservation Society had been citing the need for a master plan to contain sea erosion and to make available tourist-friendly infrastructure like pay-and-use toilets in Fort Kochi beach and the heritage zone. This would help source CSR funds to implement proposals like the one to landscape either side of the Fort Kochi beach walkway in order to prevent littering and encroachments and to replace damaged lamp posts, benches and dust bins on the walkway. Although Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) was to help in this regard, sources in that agency said that its help had not been sought.

Faced with fund paucity, cumbersome procedures and slack inter-departmental coordination delaying projects, Kerala Tourism had announced in 2023 that it could seek help from public sector units (PSUs) and private players, to restore heritage locales like Fort Kochi to their past glory. This was after hospitality and other stakeholders expressed concern at the steady drop in the number of foreign tourists visiting Fort Kochi due to shoddy and inadequate infrastructure.