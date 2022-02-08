DTPC to develop more tourism locales in Kochi city

KOCHI

08 February 2022 20:12 IST

Lull in arrival of visitors to destinations outside city

The Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) would invest in readying more tourism destinations within the city, alongside maintaining locales in the suburbs considering the lull in the arrival of visitors to destinations outside the city.

A feasibility study would be done for the purpose. This was among the key points that were decided at a review meeting convened here by T. G. Abhilash, Deputy Director of Kerala Tourism. It was also decided to set a deadline for maintenance works at destinations managed by the DTPC.

The meeting also took stock of ₹62-lakh renovation works that Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) would do at Durbar Hall Ground in the city. This comes in the wake of the tiled walkway of the ground giving away at many places, posing danger to regular walkers and others who visit the 1.50-acre open space in the city. The last major renovation work was done over a decade ago.

This will be in addition to repainting, replacement of damaged slabs, augmenting of lights and the setting up of an open-air gymnasium, sources said.

The stakeholders also took stock of a mini-earth mover deployed on the Fort Kochi beach by the Kochi Corporation being of considerable help in ensuring cleanliness of the locale. Aimed at ensuring cleanliness of the beachfront in Fort Kochi, the DTPC and the Fort Kochi Heritage Conservation Society had deployed 12 workers each. Student volunteers of Sacred Heart College, Thevara, too tidied the beach every Saturday, till the third wave of the pandemic set in.