DTPC launches AC bus to link tourist locales

An air-conditioned bus launched by the Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council.

KOCHI

23 February 2020 22:38 IST

Sabarimala darshan trip on the first day of each Malayalam month

The Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council has launched an air-conditioned bus, to conduct one/two-day tours within the district and to tourist locales in neighbouring districts.

The 24-seater bus would mostly operate city tours during week days, while focusing on trips to tourist destinations like Munnar during weekends. The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation handed over the bus to DTPC as directed by Tourism Director Bala Kiran, said DTPC Secretary S. Vijayakumar.

The bus was formally launched on Saturday by Hibi Eden, MP. It has push-back seats, refrigerator, coffee maker, audio and video systems, wireless microphone and fire extinguisher, apart from a luxurious interior.

Besides places in the city, guided tours will be organised to heritage locales like Fort Kochi and Mattancherry. The 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. tour has been priced ₹1,199 per person. This includes the expenses for food, entry fee to historic buildings and a boat tour of the backwaters. Special discounts are on offer for group bookings, while children aged 5 to 11 years will get 25% discount. Convenient pick up and drop too will be arranged, Mr. Vijayakumar said.

The tour includes visit to Jewish synagogue, Dutch Palace, Santa Cruz Basilica, St. Francis church where Vasco Da Gama was buried, Chinese Fishing nets, Fort Kochi beach, Cochin Port Maritime Heritage Museum, Museum of Kerala History and boating off Marine Drive. The tour generally culminates in front of LuLu Mall.

Apart from Munnar (one or two days), tours to Thekkady (2 days, including Periyar national park and grape farm), Athirapally (including the waterfalls, Kodanad, Ezhattumukham and Malakkapara) and houseboat cruise in Alappuzha (and visit to Marari Beach) too are arranged. Bus tours are arranged, if there are a minimum of 18 guests. Else, the DTPC would arrange cars or other AC vehicles.

Group tours are arranged to other destinations too. A Sabarimala darshan programme is arranged on the first day of each Malayalam month.

Guests can contact the DTPC office or Keralam Tours, a Government-recognised agency, for tours. A special booking counter has begun functioning at Durbar Hall Ground. Online booking can be done at www.keralamtours.com.