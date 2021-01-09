Dry run goes without hitch in Ernakulam

Two-hour-long drill conducted at three centres in Ernakulam

A dry run in anticipation of administering the vaccine for COVID-19 went off without a hitch at three centres in the district, health officials said.

The dry run was conducted at the Chengamanad community health centre, Angamaly taluk hospital, and Kinder Hospital. At each centre, 25 heath care workers, who have registered on the CoWIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) platform were part of the two-hour long dry run.

“So far, 61,300 health workers have registered on the platform in the district, and more registrations are under way to ensure that no health worker is excluded from the process. This is the highest figure for a single district in the State,” said Dr. M.G. Sivadas, District Reproductive and Child Health Officer, who is also the nodal officer for vaccination in the district. Among the health workers who will be included in the first phase of vaccination are anganwadi and ASHA workers, and security staff at government health facilities, Dr. Sivadas said.

At each centre, five staff members will be present to complete the vaccination process. Around 2,000 health workers have been trained for the process so far, and training for health workers in the private sector is under way. A total of 625 centres, both private and government health facilities, have been identified in the district to administer the vaccine, Dr. Sivadas added.

Vaccination centres have been identified considering the availability of three separate rooms — a waiting area, a room for vaccination, and another to monitor the recipient for half an hour after receiving the vaccine. Ambulances will be available at the vaccination centres in case of an adverse reaction. The recipient’s identification card is verified with the registration on the CoWIN platform before the vaccine is given.

Existing vaccine storage facilities at the Ernakulam General Hospital and another at the Karunya pharmacy on the premises, and the facility at the Aluva District Hospital will be put to use for the COVID-19 vaccine. Another storage facility is being readied at the regional vaccine storage centre at Edappally, said a communication from the district administration.