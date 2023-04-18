Drunken brawl allegedly leads to murder

April 18, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - KOCHI

An alleged drunken brawl over a baptism-related celebrations at a household at Palluruthy spiralled out of control reportedly leading to a murder on Sunday midnight.

The deceased was identified as Anil Kumar, 32, of Kumbalanghi. The Palluruthy police have registered a case for murder and taken three persons into custody.

According to the police, a drunken dispute triggered a brawl between two groups, and Anil Kumar beat up the father of one of those involved in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Later, a group of people came searching for Anil Kumar leading to his eventual murder near the Kumbalanghi panchayat office. More people are involved in the case, and we are on the hunt for them,” said Palluruthy police sources.