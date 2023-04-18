ADVERTISEMENT

Drunken brawl allegedly leads to murder

April 18, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An alleged drunken brawl over a baptism-related celebrations at a household at Palluruthy spiralled out of control reportedly leading to a murder on Sunday midnight.

The deceased was identified as Anil Kumar, 32, of Kumbalanghi. The Palluruthy police have registered a case for murder and taken three persons into custody.

According to the police, a drunken dispute triggered a brawl between two groups, and Anil Kumar beat up the father of one of those involved in the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Later, a group of people came searching for Anil Kumar leading to his eventual murder near the Kumbalanghi panchayat office. More people are involved in the case, and we are on the hunt for them,” said Palluruthy police sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US