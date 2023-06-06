HamberMenu
Drunk man on SUV creates ruckus on road

June 06, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Drama prevailed at Palarivattom on Sunday midnight after a two-wheeler rider was almost taken down by a beer bottle thrown out of a moving SUV.

The man driving the SUV, according to the police, was Ashique Thomas of Kakkanad. The two-wheeler rider who had a narrow escape reportedly confronted Ashique who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

He did not take it kindly and got down from his vehicle with a ferocious dog on leash. Scared, the two-wheeler rider left the scene and stopped his motorcycle a little ahead. However, the accused allegedly knocked his vehicle down from behind using his SUV.

By that time, the Palarivattom police rushed to the scene and detained Ashique. While the dog was taken away by his relatives, Ashique was taken to the police station. He was found to be possessing small quantity of ganja and was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police said.

