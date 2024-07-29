ADVERTISEMENT

Drugs seized in Kochi

Published - July 29, 2024 12:59 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Excise personnel on (July 28) Sunday seized 2.10 grams of MDMA and hashish oil from four people, including a woman, at a hotel near Nedumbassery where a DJ party had been arranged. The gang was nabbed based on a tip-off as they brought the drugs to the hotel. Those held are Sujimol of Kollam, Jinadev of Kaloor, and Palluruthy natives Fayas and Arun.

Three held

In another development, Ernakulam Rural police arrested three youth from a hotel in Aluva with 1.66 grams of MDMA. Those arrested are Mohammed Tamim and Hafiz of Kottapuram, and Akbar from Alangad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US