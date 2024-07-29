Drugs seized in Kochi

Excise personnel on (July 28) Sunday seized 2.10 grams of MDMA and hashish oil from four people, including a woman, at a hotel near Nedumbassery where a DJ party had been arranged. The gang was nabbed based on a tip-off as they brought the drugs to the hotel. Those held are Sujimol of Kollam, Jinadev of Kaloor, and Palluruthy natives Fayas and Arun.

Three held

In another development, Ernakulam Rural police arrested three youth from a hotel in Aluva with 1.66 grams of MDMA. Those arrested are Mohammed Tamim and Hafiz of Kottapuram, and Akbar from Alangad.

