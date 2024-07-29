GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drugs seized in Kochi

Published - July 29, 2024 12:59 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Excise personnel on (July 28) Sunday seized 2.10 grams of MDMA and hashish oil from four people, including a woman, at a hotel near Nedumbassery where a DJ party had been arranged. The gang was nabbed based on a tip-off as they brought the drugs to the hotel. Those held are Sujimol of Kollam, Jinadev of Kaloor, and Palluruthy natives Fayas and Arun.

Three held

In another development, Ernakulam Rural police arrested three youth from a hotel in Aluva with 1.66 grams of MDMA. Those arrested are Mohammed Tamim and Hafiz of Kottapuram, and Akbar from Alangad.

Related Topics

Kochi / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.